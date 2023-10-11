8,696 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.96. 39,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $254.87 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.80.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

