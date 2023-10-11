889 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $399.49. The stock had a trading volume of 765,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

