AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Bank OZK’s 8th Largest Position

Bank OZK lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.11. The firm has a market cap of $262.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

