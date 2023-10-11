Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.63.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %
Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.
