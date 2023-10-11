Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACHC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.