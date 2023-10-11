Achain Price Hits $0.0011 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $157,447.99 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002463 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001992 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

