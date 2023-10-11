ADENTRA Inc. (HDIUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

HDIUF remained flat at $21.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444. ADENTRA has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

