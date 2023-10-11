ADENTRA Inc. (HDIUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ADENTRA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $21.04 on Wednesday. 4,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDIUF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

