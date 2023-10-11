Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $650.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $532.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

