Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 34,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

AMD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,405,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,649,523. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

