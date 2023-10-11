Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,294,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,611,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average is $106.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

