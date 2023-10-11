Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,209 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. 5,098,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,914,471. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

