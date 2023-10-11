Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,209 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,271,000 after buying an additional 88,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

BABA stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. 5,098,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,914,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

