Alpha Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,839 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

ORCL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average is $108.99. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $62.17 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

