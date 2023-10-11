Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.39. 555,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.68.

