Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 152.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 859,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,170,000 after purchasing an additional 637,301 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $41,027,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $22,990,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $99.02 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

