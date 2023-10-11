Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 30.1% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Kroger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 146.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. 1,170,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

