Alpha Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,351,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5,511.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 900,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 884,333 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 685,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,571,000.

QAI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,507. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

