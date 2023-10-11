Alpha Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.51 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.56. 8,764,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,722,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

