Alpha Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 810,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 54,305 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 13.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 130,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 344,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 51,808 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,277,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of -165.58 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

