Alpha Financial Partners LLC Purchases 414 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,890,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,087. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.