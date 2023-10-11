Alpha Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $159.67. 31,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.32. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $165.41. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

