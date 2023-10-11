Alpha Financial Partners LLC Sells 459 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.39. 747,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

