Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMED. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,323.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Amedisys by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

