American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of AEO opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

