American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after buying an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
American International Group stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
