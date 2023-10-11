American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after buying an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

American International Group stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.