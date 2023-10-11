American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Update

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, an increase of 112,350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,035,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMIH remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 276,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,913. American International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

