American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Update

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, an increase of 112,350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,035,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
American International Stock Performance
AMIH remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 276,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,913. American International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
American International Company Profile
