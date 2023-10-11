American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

American Tower Trading Down 2.2 %

AMT opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.97.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

