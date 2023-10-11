Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $328.91 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.70 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

