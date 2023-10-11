ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Up 15,116.7% in September

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 15,116.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $926.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

