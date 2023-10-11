Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.38. 289,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,993. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

