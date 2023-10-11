Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE: CRL):

10/11/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $225.00.

10/5/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $212.00 to $209.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $256.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $255.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $245.00 to $230.00.

9/18/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “market perform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2023 – Charles River Laboratories International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CRL traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $195.24. 24,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,345. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Charles River Laboratories International Inc alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.