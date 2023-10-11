Analysts Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) PT at $15.33

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 40.29, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

