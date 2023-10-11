Analysts Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price at $6.67

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $148.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 41,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $50,190.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,070.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,372 shares of company stock valued at $40,024. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

