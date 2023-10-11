Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target at $265.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.09.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $237.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

