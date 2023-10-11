Analyzing Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) & Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) and Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $6.40 billion 0.70 $261.16 million $2.41 18.22 Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A $1.77 3.20

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprouts Farmers Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 3 6 0 0 1.67 Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sprouts Farmers Market and Grupo Comercial Chedraui, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.55%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 3.86% 27.23% 9.20% Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products. It offers sparkling, white, rose, and red wines; distillates, liquors, whisky, tequila, ron, vodka, mezcal, and ginebra; beers; smoking accessories, prepared drinks, and halls and frosts products; baby formula, cookies, juices, milk powder, and porridge; baby care and hygiene, diapers, and wet wipes; clothes, such as bibs, socks, sets, disguises, caps, and gloves; accessories for mom, respired, kangaroos, strollers and others, pacifiers, and cots; toys, which include early stimulation, gyms, mobile, and stuffed animals products; and blankets, cushions, and bed sheets. In addition, it offers pharmacy products including cottons, antiseptic, measuring devices, face mask, bandages and gauze, and antibacterial gel and wipes; disposable underwear, bed guards, and pads; analgesics, antifungals, dermatological, diabetes, stomach, and generic medicines; contraceptives, condones, lubricants, pregnancy test, and invigorating products; and vitamins and supplements. Further, it offers belts, ties, caps, glasses, watches, girdles, and watches for men and women; shaving and waxing; skin and hair care; and fragrances products. Additionally, the company operates pets; home, office, and garden; technology; sports and leisure; and toy stores. Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1920 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

