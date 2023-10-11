Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.97

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 655234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AVXL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $4,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 201,318 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Stories

