Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $27.13

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $26.50. Antero Resources shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 351,801 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.