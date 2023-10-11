Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.34

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

