Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,811 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $141.84. The company had a trading volume of 730,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

