Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

