Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ARSMF stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.11. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.16. Ares Strategic Mining has a twelve month low of 0.07 and a twelve month high of 0.25.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the identifying and mining of fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

