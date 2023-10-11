Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.71. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,712 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,587 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.