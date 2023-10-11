Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

