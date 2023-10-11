Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 29.4% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $311.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

