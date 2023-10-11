Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.18. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

