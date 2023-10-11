AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.
AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AstraZeneca Price Performance
NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $210.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.