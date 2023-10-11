Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.81 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 million, a PE ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $49.19 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

