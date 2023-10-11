AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,504,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,532,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

