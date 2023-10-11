Audius Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $150.35 million and $2.51 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,207,699,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,977,190 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

