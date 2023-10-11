AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of AZZ opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. AZZ has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZZ. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

